Scrap Metal Man Charged with Raping 11-year-old Girl in St Andrew

Forty-Six-year-old Bruce Stewart, otherwise called ‘Zaggy’ a scrap metal man of a St Andrew address, has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in his community.

Reports are that the incident occurred in June, at the child’s home, where Stewart normally visits as a family friend.

It is said that on the day in question, he visited the house and asked to used the bathroom. Upon entering the house, he allegedly went to the child’s room, held her down on the bed, and sexually molested her.

The child reported the incident to her parents and Stewart fled the community, but following an intensive investigation, he was apprehended on August 5, and charged on Wednesday.

