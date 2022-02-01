ScotiaBank Delay Increase in Banking fees after backlash

Scotiabank Jamaica Charges J$385 to Break-Up a $5,000 Bill
Bank of Nova Scotia,

In the face of mounting public backlash to its newly announced banking fees, Scotiabank has announced a six-month delay in a planned increase in its banking fees for ABSs and point of sales (POS).

This as the bank says it will be expanding its Payroll Account to any customer with a monthly income of less than $100,000 whether or not their pay is deposited to the account.

The country’s two largest commercial banks, Scotiabank and National Commercial Bank (NCB), faced significant public backlash recently when they announced their intention to further increase banking fees.

In a statement, the bank revealed it will delay the increase for six months while it educates customers on the best account type to suit their needs.

The bank says it will also educate customers about the most appropriate channel based on their needs, which it says will further minimize costs.

The bank says the account type has no minimum balance requirement and attracts no fees for use of its ABM or POS transactions.

Scotiabank says the move is intended to assist customers to access banking services at a low to no cost.

NCB has also faced significant backlash for its increases in f

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com