‘Scooby’ Charged for Murder in St. James

Thirty-six-year-old Ricardo Strachan, otherwise called ‘Scooby’ of Plantation Heights, St. James was charged with the November 2020 murder of 26-year-old Oshane Dobson.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that on Tuesday, November 10, Dobson was sitting on a wall along the roadway when he was approached by Strachan; an argument reportedly ensued between both men and Strachan allegedly pulled a firearm and opened gunfire hitting him several times. Dobson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, March 05, 2021, Strachan was arrested by the police during an operation carried out in the Cambridge area. On Thursday, March 11 an interview was conducted and he subsequently charged.

