Scooby Charged for Murder in Plantation Heights

Thirty-sixth year-old Ricardo Strachan, otherwise called ‘Scooby’, of Plantation Heights, St James, has been charged by the police with the November 2020 murder of 26-year-old Oshane Dobson.

Strachan who has been on the run since the murder, was apprehended during an operation carried out in Cambridge policing area, on Thursday, March 11, followed by which he was charged.

Reports by the police are that on Tuesday, November 10, Dobson was sitting on a wall along the roadway when he was approached by Strachan

An argument developed between both men, and Strachan allegedly pulled a firearm and opened fire hitting Dobson multiple times, before he fled the scene.

Dobson was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, followed by which a search was launched for the accused.