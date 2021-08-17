Scientific Research Council To Host Webinar For Entrepreneurs

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting interested entrepreneurs to participate in a free business standardisation webinar on Wednesday, August 18.

The forum is tailored for persons desirous of developing their products through formulation, and will be hosted on the Zoom digital platform beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The event will take the form of a panel discussion, featuring presentations by wo speakers from the SRC’s Product Research and Development Division – Natural Products Research Scientist, Shawntae Rodney, and Food Products Research Scientist, Dr. Grace-Ann Junor.

Acting Senior SRC Marketing Research Officer, Deneé Gilman, told JIS News that the webinar forms part of the Council’s sensitisation efforts to inform stakeholders of the importance of standardising their products.

“The SRC often receives calls from persons who want to manufacture food or cosmetic products using the pilot plant. However, they are unaware that to produce products in a large commercial quantity requires a formula rather than a recipe,” she informed.

Ms. Gilman explained that a recipe is a set of ingredients and instructions needed to manufacture a food item.

A formula, she further indicated, is a fixed set of specific ingredients listed in percentage by weight, with accompanying processing instructions that have been standardised to consistently produce a food item in large quantities.

“With a recipe, the results vary from batch-to-batch based on inherent inaccuracies such as human error and measuring in volume rather than by weight. Reproducibility and consistency are important when producing large-scale commercial products,” Ms. Gilman outlined.

She further told JIS News that all of the ingredients in a production formula amount to 100 per cent.

“So the formula can easily be scaled up or down, depending on production demands. This is important because the products need to be made the same [way], every single time,” she stated.

Ms. Gilman advised that the SRC offers a confidential product formulation service at an affordable cost, adding that persons interested in this provision will benefit greatly from participating in Wednesday’s online webinar.

Persons interested in participating in the forum can register at https://forms.gle/axdJQZcR16ewUjsq9, email the SRC at [email protected], or call 876-927-1771-4. Registration will remain open until two hours prior to the start of the event.

An agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, the SRC is mandated to foster the development of scientific research, be a repository of scientific information, and facilitate the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for the benefit of the country.

The SRC also serves as an enabler in the creation of new industries and the encouragement of technical processes on a cooperative basis with all stakeholders involved.