Schools To Be Upgraded Under Infrastructure Development Programme
In the next financial year, which begins on April 1, the school infrastructure development programme across the island will commence, says Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams.

“With regard to infrastructure, I do not need to be convinced that we need to upgrade and expand schools,” she said, as she addressed a ceremony at the Mile Gully High School in Manchester, during a visit on Friday (March 18).

She advised the school’s stakeholders that pre-construction activities will begin for the building of a new school this year.

This will include transferring the title for 40 acres of land in Manchester North West from the National Land Agency to the Ministry of Education and Youth for the construction of the new school building.

Minister Williams noted that in the last several months, she has visited schools across the island to view their infrastructural needs.

She said this has resulted in the Ministry’s Technical Services Unit and the National Education Trust meeting jointly for the planning of major school infrastructure development.

WRITTEN BY: CHANEL SPENCE
SOURCE: JIS news

