Schools Reminded That Fees Are Not Mandatory

The Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information (MoEYI) is reminding school administrators of the non-mandatory fee policy for infant, primary and secondary educational institutions.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday (July 3), the Ministry said that no child should be denied the right to an education if voluntary contributions are not made. Therefore, parents should not be forced to pay fees for services that the Ministry has already provided and has committed to continue to provide.

It was noted that with several parents facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of their children to access mandatory education should not come with additional burden.

The non-mandatory fee policy, which commenced in September 2016, was accompanied by the Ministry disbursing additional financial resources to schools in support of subvention, special support, maintenance, and capital works.

The Ministry also pays for students to access the Learning Management System (LMS) and all books provided on the book loan scheme.

The MoEYI has reiterated its commitment to continue to fund schools through the provision of grants, which is in keeping with the long-term goal of ensuring equity, access, inclusion, and the provision of quality education for all.

It was also pointed out that students in the traditional sixth-form programme, and the sixth-form pathway programme will continue to receive financial support.

School administrators were also encouraged not to pursue any increase in fees for the 2021/2022 academic year and were reminded that any increase must be approved by the Ministry.

Registration package is capped at $5,000 for this academic year and should outline what the package entails to justify the need for the fees.

Items that attract a cost, such as identification, insurance, physical education uniforms, school ties etc. should not be included in the registration package but itemised for purchase separately.