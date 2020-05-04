Schools closed for rest of academic year

Schools will not physically reopen for this academic year that ends in August.

Schools will physically re-open in the next school year, beginning September 7, 2020.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, made the announcement Monday evening at a digital press briefing.

He said it was intended that schools reopen physically, as of June 1, but that will not take place..

He said teaching and learning online would continue.

Mr. Samuda said 31,000 children have had to go through this period without being connected to the internet.

“Schools will not physically reopen until the next school year beginning September 7, 2020.”

