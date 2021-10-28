Schools Advised To Put Protocols In Place For In-Person Classes

Schools Advised To Put Protocols In Place For In-Person Classes
Schools Advised To Put Protocols In Place For In-Person Classes

As hundreds of primary-level institutions prepare to resume face-to-face instruction, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is advising school administrators to ensure that all the necessary protocols are in place.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced on Tuesday (October 26), that 376 schools have been selected to offer in-person classes beginning November 8.

The Education Ministry, in a bulletin, said that administrators are required to obtain a satisfactory institutional health inspection and coronavirus (COVID-19)-compliant approval report from the Ministry of Health and Wellness for this new academic year.

In addition, administrators should engage parents in consultation to arrive at a consensus on the start date for in-person learning, which should provide adequate time to prepare the students.

They should also submit, to the regional office, a copy of the satisfactory health report and a letter signed by the board chairman, indicating the extent of the parent consultation and the proposed start date for face-to-face engagement.

The letter is to outline the schedule for in-person learning, including the approach to be used – whole day or rotational. Where the COVID-19 protocols allow, all the students should be accommodated daily. However, where this is not possible, each year group will be given at least two days of in-person learning each week.

The education region in consultation with the Ministry’s Planning and Development Division and the Schools’ Operations and Improvement Services Branch, will provide written approval for the commencement of face-to-face instruction. The region will also provide monitoring support as is customary.

WRITTEN BY: JUDITH HUNTER
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com