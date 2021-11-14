Schoolboy Football Roundup

Schoolboy football returned today as the DaCosta and Manning cup was played across Jamaica.

The DaCosta Cup games saw some high scoring games played across the country such as B.B Coke walloping Mt St. Joseph 20-nil in their Zone C match.

Other results of the day include:

Zone A

Herbert Morrison 5-0 Maldon, Spot Valley 0 – 4 William Knibb, Cornwall College 2 – 1 Irwin and Holland 2 – 4 St. James

Zone B

Manning’s 4-1 Godfrey Stewart, Green Island 1 – 4 Petersfield, Frome 3 – 1 Green Pond, and Rusea’s did not play today.

Zone C

Maggotty 0 – 3 STETHS Lacovia 3 – 1 Munro College

Zone D

Belair 1 – 1 DeCarteret College

In the Manning Cup in Zone C, Wolmer’s followed in B.B coke footsteps and blanked St. Mary’s College,12 nil.

The other results of the day include:

Zone A

Charlie Smith 2 – 1 Kingston Technical, St. George’s College 2 – 1 Kingston High, Bridge Port did not play today.

Zone C

Kingston College 2 – 0 Mona High, St. Catherine 1 – 0 Clan Carthy and Papine High did not play.

The DaCosta and Manning Cup competitions continue next Tuesday on November 16, 2021.