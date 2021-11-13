Schoolboy Football is Back

 The ISSA schoolboy football has kicked off today after last year’s Dacosta and Manning cups were canceled due to the pandemic.

Both competitions kicked off in a doubleheader held at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College located in Kingston.

There defending champions Clarendon College had to come from behind to win their first match of the season against Edwin Allen High School. 

Edwin Allen first scored in the first minute but Christopher Hull began the comeback for Clarendon college scoring a brace as he scored the equalizer in the 36th minute and 45th minute. Jaheim Rose would then extend their lead in the 47th minute.

Second-half substitute, Richard Henry scored the second goal for Edwin Allen in the 92nd minute for the game to finish 3-2.

The other Match between Jamaica College and Calabar High School was an end-to-end game. However, no team could break the deadlock and the game ended 0-0. 

The other manning cup results

Camperdown 5-0 Dunoon

XLCR 1-2 Tivoli

Jonathan Grant 2-0 Jose Marti

STATHS 2-2 St. Jago

The DaCosta and Manning Cup competitions continue tomorrow.

Written by

Matthew Davis

