‘Scatter’ Killed in St Bess Crash

The Black River Police in St Elizabeth, have launched a probe into the death of a man, who died from injuries he received in a motor cycle accident along a section of the Ridge Pen main road in the parish on Saturday, January 29.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Romario Foster, otherwise called ‘Scatter’, labourer of Greenfield district also in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the Black River Police are that about 1:30am, Foster was driving his Missile CG250 motorcycle along a section of the roadway, when he allegedly lost control and collided into a utility pole.

Foster suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Black River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.