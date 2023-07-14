Scam Papers and Two Illegal Firearms Seized, During Search for Wanted Man ‘ Bad Blood’

The Portland police are reporting the seizure of two illegal firearms and several leads sheets, during an operation to apprehend wanted man ‘Bad Blood’ in Buff Bay, Portland, on Thursday, July 14.
Six persons were taken into custody for questioning in connection with the seizure.
Reports are that between 12:30pm, and 2:30pm, an operation was carried out at Orrette Lane in Portland, and a three bedroom concrete dwelling house searched.
During the search, the lawmen seized two locally made firearms along with lottery scamming paraphernalia.
The wanted man ‘Bad Blood’ was not seen at the premises, but six persons who were on location were taken into custody.