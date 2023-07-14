Scam Papers and Two Illegal Firearms Seized, During Search for Wanted Man ‘ Bad Blood’

Leave a Comment / By / July 14, 2023

The Portland police are reporting the seizure of two illegal firearms and several leads sheets, during an operation to apprehend wanted man ‘Bad Blood’ in Buff Bay, Portland, on Thursday, July 14.

Six persons were taken into custody for questioning in connection with the seizure.

Reports are that between 12:30pm, and 2:30pm, an operation was carried out at Orrette Lane in Portland, and a three bedroom concrete dwelling house searched.

During the search, the lawmen seized two locally made firearms along with lottery scamming paraphernalia.

The wanted man ‘Bad Blood’ was not seen at the premises, but six persons who were on location were taken into custody.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: