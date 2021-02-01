‘Saved By The Bell’ actor “Screech” dies after battling cancer

Dustin Diamond, known for playing the lovable geek Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” died due to carcinoma on Monday morning in a Florida hospital. He was 44.

The actor was diagnosed with the cancer and hospitalized just three weeks ago.

Diamond got his start in the industry with roles in the TV movie “Yogi’s Great Escape” and an episode of “It’s a Living” in 1987, and nabbed his breakout role just one year later.

Cast in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” the actor portrayed Screech for 13 episodes. The show would go on to be the basis for “Saved by the Bell,” which Diamond acted in until 1992.

As his character aged out of high school, Diamond continued to reprise his role for the franchise in various spinoffs, including “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” the latter of which he starred in for about six years.

