Savanna-la-Mar Nurse Dies After Battle with Covid-19

Another Nurse, has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Nurse Deidre Cunningham, who was a Registered Nurse at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, died last night (August 30) at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James.

Her death was confirmed by Patsy Edwards Henry, President of the Nurses Association of Jamaica.

Following the news of Nurse Cunningham’s death, the NAJ President visited the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital to offer consolation to Cunningham’s coworkers.

Nurse Cunningham’s death came just weeks after another colleague, Annette White-Best of the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester, succumbed to the virus.

Nurse Annette White-Best was the fourth member of the profession to die from COVID-19 issues at the time.

Mrs. Edwards Henry, on the other hand, believes it could be more.