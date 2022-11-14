Sasique Gains More International Success off ‘Kute & Neat’

American personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, British pop star Rita Ora, reality TV star Jayda Wayda, and Liverpool Football Club are just a few of the celebrities that have utilized dancehall recording artiste Sasique’s single ‘Kute & Neat’ on TikTok. The song which was initially released in 2019 grew to popularity in August of this year with over 800,000 people using the sound worldwide. The single is now #1 in Anguilla and Denmark and has been charted in the Reggae Category in Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Germany, Greece, Belgium, and Kenya to name a few countries.
Racking up over 1 billion cumulative views, Sasique has now been approached with multiple international distribution deals. She said, “Companies are approaching my manager daily and it has been such an eye-opening experience for me. The song started trending in Guyana before spreading worldwide”. The lines in the song that resonate the most are “Take a picture let me pose for you now (click), you got me now (click), you like another one… you like this one”. She added, “The song was written because of experiences I shared with my friends while taking pictures at events, so it really is a fun song for everyone”.
With the success of the single, Sasique has been booked for several events in Antigua and Jamaica. She is actively working on her EP set to be released in early 2023 and her clothing line ‘Sascliq’ which she believes will have an ‘urban’ edge. “I have been doing my promotional runs now and it has been incredible. I have received media requests from local and international media, and I am looking forward to even more success”.
‘Kute & Neat’ on the ‘Sexed Up Riddim’ was produced by GreenLace Entertainment in September 2019. The single is available now on all major music streaming platforms.