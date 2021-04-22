‘Sasa’ Killed on Wildman Street, in Kingston

Twenty-three-year-old Sibion Williams, otherwise called ‘Sasa’, maintenance worker of Wildman Street, Kingston, on Monday, April 19.

Reports by the Central Police are that about 10:45 pm, Williams was at his home when he was upon by armed men who opened fire hitting him several times

The gunmen made their escape on foot in the area, while the police were summoned by residents who heard the gunshots.

Upon arrival at the scene, Williams was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.