Sarah Ferguson reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s coronavirus speech

Sarah Ferguson said she was “touched” by Queen Elizabeth’s televised address on Sunday. The 93-year-old monarch delivered a rousing address to the British public, urging the nation to “remain united” in the fight against coronavirus.

“Her Majesty’s words touched my core and inspired us to never give up,” the Duchess of York, 60, posted to Instagram. “To unite as we have before.”

Ferguson, who was married to the Queen’s son Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, continued: “To never forget the British humor and to remember…We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again @theroyalfamily.”

Prior to the Queen’s speech, Ferguson posted a photo of spring blooms, noting the buds as “new hope, new courage.”

Though Ferguson previously denounced social media, she has encouraged online followers to help organizations in need. The mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has also thanked those for supporting healthcare workers on the frontlines.

As for the Queen, she believes global resiliency will triumph in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which, as of Monday, has claimed over 69,000 lives worldwide.

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us,” she said.

Source: Page Six