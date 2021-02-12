Santana Leslie Missing, from Kingston

17-year-old Santana Leslie, a student of  Hope  Town Road, Kingston 6 who has been missing since Tuesday, February 9.

He  is of dark complexion,  slim build and about  175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Leslie was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown and efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Santana Leslie is being asked to contact the Papine Police at (876) 927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

