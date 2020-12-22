Santa Claus is here!! Romeich Brings Christmas cheer to 30 children

Dancehall producer Romeich put smiles on the faces of a number of children on Sunday when he donated holiday tokens.
The producer, who is known for his generosity, gifted 30 children at the Miracle Tabernacle Church in Portmore, St. Catherine with Christmas gifts.
He shared the heart-warming moment with his fans on social media site Instagram.
He also used the moment to encourage others to give back.

