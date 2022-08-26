Sandz Foundation Hosts Back to School Initiative this Sunday

Members of Supreme team are taking time away from their busy party schedule to give back to their community with the staging of their Sandz Caribbean Music Festival Back To School Charity Event this Sunday.

Executed through the Sandz Foundation which has been in existence for over three years, the back to school project is the third such initiative since the launch of the foundation. Prior to this, the foundation partnered with the KSAC, treating children from the Papine children’s home which had burnt down, and last year for pandemic relief the foundation gave out care packages to needy families at the Pembroke Hall Community Centre.



“It’s a particularly challenging period for parents, some who are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. So, giving back to them, it is our hope to alleviate some of that burden,” Joleine Longman, Sandz PR Coordinator for Supreme Team explained.

The back to school treat, to be held at the Pembrook Hall Community Centre on Sunday, is also very personal to members of the Supreme Team who hail from this and nearby communities.

“The reality of many of the students who will benefit from this treat was a reality of some of the Sandz team members growing up. Having only one shoes for all occasions or one book bag being used for several years. We went through that and are glad we are now in a position to help,” Andrew Ellis, Chief Executive Officer for Supreme Team shared.

Students can expect complimentary items like composition books, haircuts and other school supplies at this Sunday’s charity event.

For persons wishing to donate to the cause they may reach out to Supreme team or Sandz Music Festival on Instagram or call 8762016942.

The team is also gearing up to kick off the 2023 season with the flagship All White New Year’s Day staging of the Sandz Caribbean Music festival.