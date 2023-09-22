Sandals Supports Team Members For Back To School

Some 1000 team members from Sandals Montego Bay and
Sandals Royal Caribbean were recent beneficiaries of back to school treats hosted by the resorts.
Each received a brand new backpack filled with school supplies and essentials to help prepare
their children for the upcoming academic year.
In addition, team members from Sandals Montego Bay received comprehensive medicals for
their children, from the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA).
Medicals included immunization, eye testing, blood pressure and cholesterol checks, growth
measurement, diet recommendations and mental health screening. All services were made
available, at no expense to the team members at the Sandals Montego Bay Robert ‘Daddy’ Stone
Conference Centre.
Anecia Pryce, human resources manager at Sandals Montego Bay and mother of two was quite
animated when speaking about the event and its role in helping to alleviate some of the financial
and mental burdens that parents often face during the back-to-school period.
“Sandals' back-to-school giveaway and medical support are not just isolated initiatives, they are
a reflection of the company's core values and its commitment to nurturing a positive workplace
culture. I personally know how stressful this time of year can be so it only felt natural to
prioritize the needs of our team members” Pryce voiced.
Herbert Richards, human resource manager of Sandals Royal Caribbean echoed similar
sentiments, “Sandals recognises the crucial role that employee well-being plays in maintaining a
productive and engaged workforce. This has become a yearly tradition for the resorts Caribbean-
wide and it’s an initiative I proudly support.”
The team members also expressed their gratitude for the initiative.
“Expenses can add up quickly, and I’m truly appreciative t Sandals for considering our needs and
caring enough to help” said Sandals Montego Bay bartender Peta-gay Robinson.
Nickeisha Johnson, a housekeeping supervisor at Sandals Royal Caribbean was equally grateful
for a new backpack. “I love the backpack, I already purchased one for my child so I plan on
using this one as my laptop bag when my semester at the University of the West Indies begins.”