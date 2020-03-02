Sandals South Coast Opens House

Open House 3 – A guest receives a relaxing neck and back massage from Red Lane® Spa Therapist, Inez Plunkett during an Open House Cocktail event last week at Sandals South Coast

Open House 5 – Emma Watson (right) of South Coast Villas JA tries some beautiful Island-inspired pieces from the Resort Shop with the help of store Manager, Requelle Thomas during Sandals South Coast’s recent Open House.

Open House 7 –

Whitehouse, Westmoreland (March 2020): Sandals South Coast has always enjoyed a great relationship with local stakeholders, business and community interests and is constantly highlighting the numerous offerings attractive to the local clientele. This was even clearer at an Open House Cocktail event held last week at the luxury-included resort.

The event, which was a first of its kind for the resort, showcased a diverse guest list from the business savvy in Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth and their environs to community members and representatives from various private sector and government organizations.

Attendees had a first-hand look the resort’s different function offerings available, including sample set-ups for meetings, cocktails, banquets, weddings and more.

There were displays from the resort’s various revenue outlets, which offered special deals targeting the local clientele and teasers from the resort’s Red Lane® Spa, which, also offers a local rate.

The resort’s Five Star Global Gourmet culinary team tantalized taste buds with delectable hors d’oeuvres and specialties.

Luxury resort accommodations were also available for viewing for those wishing to explore future bookings.

“The purpose of this event was to enlighten our local business partners and stakeholders in and around the parish about our offerings here at Sandals South Coast specific to group events,” said the resort’s Director of Sales, Groups and Conventions, Simone Grey. “Due to the nature of our business persons often assume that we only accommodate visitors looking for a vacation experience, however, there are a number of other offerings here at the resort.”

Grey noted that the resort has seen a definite increase in the demand for a place to relax and be pampered among residents of the local community. She also noted that with the continued growth and expansion of the business community within the region, there is greater demand for meeting and function spaces. “We want the business community to know that when planning events and retreats to motivate and recognize their teams, we offer one-stop, luxury-included and hassle free services to assist them with all their needs.”

When Sandals South Coast first opened its doors back in 2005, the Whitehouse community where the resort is located was little more than a quaint fishing village. This has changed immensely over the years as more and more returning residents and expatriates invest in homes, guest houses and attractions along the picturesque coastline, which is evident in a number of high-end exclusive housing developments within the area.

Grey noted that while visiting the resort for retreats, meetings and the like, individuals from Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth and certainly further afield can stop by Scott’s Cove for fry fish or the Jerk Chicken man out in Bluefields to name a few and they will see that this area is a viable option for their investment.

“Whitehouse and its environs are developing and it is our hope that this initiative will help to not only drive business for our resort but also bring awareness to this beautiful and relatively untouched region and the community at large,” she said.