Sandals Foundation Brings the Christmas Cheer!

Leave a Comment / By / December 23, 2022

Sandals Foundation Brings the Christmas Cheer: The holidays are undoubtedly a joyous occasion in the Caribbean, with jingle bells and all-round cheer echoing throughout the air. This year, the Sandals Foundation made it even more memorable for children across rural communities in Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth with a little help from Santa and his elves hand-delivering over 1000 of toys and games.

Little ones at St. John’s Infant school in Darliston, Westmoreland were all smiles as they received their Christmas toys from Santa and the Elves.

The beaming faces and smiles of wide-eyed children at each school were only topped by the warm hugs that greeted the philanthropic organisation’s ambassadors from Sandals South Coast as they served students in a morning of sweet treats and toys donated by American toy company, Hasbro.

Sandals South Coast EPIX Photoshop Manager, Keron Pinnock (left) and Shemar Robinson from the resort’s Laundry department put on their Elf personas to treat the kids this Christmas season during Sandals Foundation sponsored treats in Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth.

More than 14,000 fun and educational toys and games are being distributed to children ages 3 to 13+ right across the Caribbean. The Sandals Foundation’s annual Christmas toy distribution has become a tradition for children in Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, Grenada, and Barbados. This year, the joy was also spread to the resort’s newest island home of Curacao.

 

