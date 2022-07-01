Samantha Azan and Emily Mayne Win Age Groups Outright at 34th CAJGC

Jamaica ended the 34th Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship on a happy note though not winning the overall country trophy. Two females, Samantha Azan and Emily Mayne closed the championship on top of their age groups. Azan won the 15 & Under and Mayne tied for first in the 18 & Unger.

Azan led on day one, dropped to 3rd on day two but bounced back to win outright on the final day by just one stroke ahead of the day two leader Mattea Issa. Issa tied for second with Victoria Rivera and Elvin Krishny of Puerto Rico.

Azan scored 6 over par 78 for a three-day total of 231 while Issa posted her worst score of the competition of nine over par 81 to end on 232.

Emily Mayne enjoyed a good tournament, moving from 3rd on day one to first for the 2nd day and the final day with scores of 74, one under par 70 (the only female to post an under par score) and 80 for a three-day total of 11 over par 224. Mayne tied with Emily Odwin of Barbados who also ended on 224 for the championship.

Eryn Blakely maintained her second day 7th place when she scored 80 to close the championship on 251.

Alessandra Coe was Jamaica’s lone female in the 13 & Under category. She ended in 8th place with scores of 103, 99 and 106 for a combined total of 92 over par 308. Ava Saavedra of Puerto Rico won the category after posting 21 over par 237. She daily scores were 79, 82 and 76.

The results of the female golfers are significant as it is the first time any female is winning any of the age group categories. The coaches, Jason Lopez and Jonathan Newnham who won an age group category as a player, as well as team manager Alison Reid were extremely proud of their performances.

Ryan Lue was the best placed Jamaican male. He competed in the 15 & Under category and closed the championship in 4th place on 26 over par 239. His three-day scores were 83, 76 and 80.

Aaron Gosh 167 ended in 10th place while Lek Drummond was tied for 14th place with Camdyn Forbes of the Bahamas on 275.

The 15 & Under category winner was Danny Lyne of the Cayman Island after scoring 76 on the final day with a combined total of 13 over par 236.

Rocco Lopez ended in the 8th place in the 18 & Under category. He scored 234 (76, 77, 78) over the three days. Trey Williams came 10th with his 241 (82, 80, 79) while Aman Dhiman was tied for 14th on 244. Alexander Dupuch of the Bahamas posted the same three-day total.

The 18 & Under category went to Kelvin Hernandez of Puerto Rico with scores of 73, 68 and 69 for a combined total of three under par 210.

The final male age group of 13 & Under went to Evan Pena of Puerto Rico who led on all three days. He posted scored of 73, 74, 81 for a combined total of 15 over par 228. The two Jamaicans – Kemari Morris 269 and Shasa Fedlefsen 272 were 8th and 9th respectively.