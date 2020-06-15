Salwa Eid Naser Retains Dr Crowne, Gayle for Anti-doping Fight

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, the world champion over 400 metres, has hired Trinidadian attorneys Dr Emir Crowne and Matthew Gayle, who will be her legal representatives in upcoming anti-doping proceedings for whereabouts violations before an Independent disciplinary panel.

Naser, 22-year-old, the athlete was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday, June 5, 2020, under Article 2.4 of the WADA Code for whereabouts violations after allegedly missing three doping tests in a 12-months period.

AIU said Naser alleged violations were being investigated before the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar in October 2019 while the transplanted Nigerian was winning her first world title in Doha. She won in 48.14 seconds, the third-fastest time in history while upsetting the heavy pre-race favourite Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas.

It is also alleged that the 22-year-old missed the fourth test in January 2020.

Athletes are required to provide regular updates on their whereabouts to make it possible for anti-doping authorities to carry out surprise testing outside of competition. A violation means an athlete either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he or she could be found, or that athletes weren’t where they said they would be when testers arrived.

Dr Crowne, is known locally for his representation of Jamaican 400 metres runner who was cleared of similar anti-doping violations in 2017.