Sales Representative Shot and Killed in Duhaney Park, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Sales Representative Shot and Killed – Twenty-nine year-old Damion Orlando Brown, a Sales Representative of Molynes Road in St Andrew,was shot and killed by armed men along Duhaney Park, St Andrew, on Tuesday, February 25.

Reports by the police are that about 5:30 p.m, Brown was at a location in Duhaney Park,when he was pounced upon by armed men and shot multiple times.

The men escaped in the area on foot,while residents summoned the police and upon arrival, Brown was rushed to hospital where he was pounced dead.