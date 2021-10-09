Sales Jump for R. Kelly following Conviction

R. Kelly is seeing a surge in his albums sales, with more than 500% since he was found guilty in a sex trafficking and racketeering case last week.

According to Rolling Stone, in the week from Monday, September 27 through to Sunday, October 3, Kelly’s on-demand audio streams were up 22 per cent, while video streams were up 23 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

His music saw double-digit growth in streams and a triple-digit growth in sales, with overall streams jumping from 11.2million to 13.4million.

Album sales went up 517 per cent.

The news comes after YouTube permanently suspended two R. Kelly channels earlier this week.

 

