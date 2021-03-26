Sales boost for Toots and the Maytals’ ‘Got To Be Tough’ album
Toots and the Maytals’ ‘Got To Be Tough’ album, has received a boost in sales after winning best reggae album at the Grammys earlier this month.
The project jumped from 16 to 2 on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, with an additional 150 copies sold.
Frontman, Toots Hibbert, died September 11 at hospital from complications with covid-19.
Got to be Tough was released on August 28 by Trojan Jamaica/BMG.
Upon release, the project entered the Billboard Reggae charts at No. 9, and also debuted on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales Chart at number 69.
