Sales boost for Toots and the Maytals’ ‘Got To Be Tough’ album

Toots and the Maytals’ ‘Got To Be Tough’ album, has received a boost in sales after winning best reggae album at the Grammys earlier this month.

The project jumped from 16 to 2 on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, with an additional 150 copies sold.

Frontman, Toots Hibbert, died September 11 at hospital from complications with covid-19.

Got to be Tough was released on August 28 by Trojan Jamaica/BMG.

Upon release, the project entered the Billboard Reggae charts at No. 9, and also debuted on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales Chart at number 69.