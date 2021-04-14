Sagicor Group Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has declared a dividend of 61.24 cents ($0.6124) per stock unit payable on May 14, 2021, to shareholders on record as of April 26, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is April 23, 2021.

