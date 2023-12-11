Safety Tips For the Festive Season

The police are advising members of the public to adopt safe practices and
be very vigilant as they conduct business and traverse public places throughout this Yuletide
season.
The police will continue to maintain a strong presence across the island to minimize attacks from
criminals. Here are some of the ways in which members of the public can help the police to keep
them safe this season:
ROBBERY PREVENTION DURING THE FESTIVE SEASON
Ensure that valuables and personal possessions (e.g. cash and high-end electronic devices)
are properly secured or concealed.
We encourage persons transporting large sums of cash to utilize cash escort services
offered by private security companies.
Thieves are utilizing motorcycles and other vehicles to commit robberies. Be aware of
your surroundings; avoid using devices like earphones while commuting. Trust your
judgement; if you feel there may be a threat, go somewhere safe such as your nearest
police station.
Avoid wearing excessive jewellery, particularly gold, especially when walking in areas
with high pedestrian traffic.
Always ensure that your house and car keys are easily accessible to minimize the time it
takes to enter homes and vehicles.
Do not leave valuable items on motor vehicle seats or areas within the vehicle that make
them visible to passers-by.
Persons using Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are also urged to be vigilant and protect
their debit/credit card information. Avoid using ATMs in secluded areas and DO NOT
accept assistance from strangers.
Travelers are urged to be alert at the airport and be mindful of people who are not
legitimately authorized to load and unload vehicles or provide transportation.
If you believe you are being followed, proceed to a busy location and contact the police
immediately.
SAFETY AT HOME
Invest in safety features for your home, which may take the form of sturdy locks and doors
or more advanced home security systems such as alarms and CCTV cameras.
Be careful who has access to your home. Crafty robbers sometimes pose as household
employees, such as gardeners and domestic helpers, and then use the opportunity to steal
items from your home.
Since children will likely be at home for the holidays, teach them not to speak to strangers
and shout for help if they feel unsafe.
Also, teach them to never give out personal information to strangers, and also teach them
how to contact the police.