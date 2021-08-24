Sabrina Graham Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-four-year-old Sabrina Graham of Rodney Road in Kingston has been missing since Saturday, August 21.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 170 centimetres (5feet 7inches) tall.

Reports are that Graham was last seen in her community. She has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sabrina Graham is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.