Sa-Fiya Adams has “reggae in her system”

Reggae songstress Sa-Fiya Adams is on the promotional trail for her latest offering “Reggae Inna Mi System.” Released on August 21, 2020 the track speaks to the love of Reggae music and the positive impact it has on the singer and many others.

Produced by Treasure Chest Productions, the track appears on the Hot Step Riddim, which features other artistes such as Jah Mason, Anthony B and Turbulence.

Described as an easy going Reggae song with an old school flow, the track has been performing well since its release, with support both locally and overseas.

“The feedback has been really positive so far. I’ve gotten some really good support from DJs in Kenya and many other places,” the singer revealed.

Not her first time working with the label Treasure Chest Productions, Sa-Fiya Adams’ most recent release prior to “Reggae Inna Mi System” was “Smillie Smillie.”