Sa-Fiya Adams has “reggae in her system”

Described as an easy going Reggae song with an old school flow, the track has been performing well since its release, with support both locally and overseas.
While both tracks have been performing well, the artiste has been feeling the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a serious hamper to the music industry.
“I’m not able to go out and physically promote my music or interact with my fans but thanks to social media, there is still a lot that can be done,” she outlined. Plans were in place for the release of a music video but that had to be postponed due to restrictions.
“I would like to thank all my fans out there for their support. Every time I hear fans singing the words of my songs, it brings joy to my heart. I hope to continue giving them wonderful music,” she added.