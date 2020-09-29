Sa-Fiya Adams Blazes With Her Newest Track “Reggae Inna Mi System”

Reggae songstress Sa-Fiya Adams is on the promotional trail for her latest offering “Reggae Inna Mi System.” Released on August 21, 2020 the track speaks to the love of Reggae music and the positive impact it has on the singer and many others.

Produced by Treasure Chest Productions, the track appears on the Hot Step Riddim, which features other artistes such as Jah Mason, Anthony B and Turbulence.

Described as an easy going Reggae song with an old school flow, the track has been performing well since its release, with support both locally and overseas.

“The feedback has been really positive so far. I’ve gotten some really good support from DJs in Kenya and many other places,” the singer revealed.

Not her first time working with the label Treasure Chest Productions, Sa-Fiya Adams’ most recent release prior to “Reggae Inna Mi System” was “Smillie Smillie.”

“It’s a dream come true working with Treasure Chest Productions. I’m working with a company that understands me and my musical needs and one that allows me to be myself so it’s been a blessing,” the singer expressed. Following this new release, she’s currently working on a third track, followed closely by the completion of her first EP.

While both tracks have been performing well, the artiste has been feeling the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a serious hamper to the music industry.

“I’m not able to go out and physically promote my music or interact with my fans but thanks to social media, there is still a lot that can be done,” she outlined. Plans were in place for the release of a music video but that had to be postponed due to restrictions. However, there is hope that the music video for her next single can be completed next year. In the meantime, as she focuses on new projects, she has one aim in mind and that is to ensure her fans are satisfied.

“I would like to thank all my fans out there for their support. Every time I hear fans singing the words of my songs, it brings joy to my heart. I hope to continue giving them wonderful music,” she added.