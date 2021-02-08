Rytikal remanded on gun charges

Dancehall artiste Rytikal was remanded when appeared in the Gun Court via Zoom this morning.

his attorney Abel Don Foote, is to make a bail application on his behalf on March 4.

The 25-year-old deejay is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to police reports, on January 28, police were on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew when McFarlane, was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Police reportedly questioned the artiste and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.

Rytikal, who reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video, was taken into custody and later charged.