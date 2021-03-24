Rytikal offered $1 million bail

Dancehall artiste Rytikal has been offered $1 million bail.

Thiis, when he appeared in the Gun Court on illegal possession of firearm and ammunition charges today (March 24).

As part of his bail, the artiste was ordered to report to the Bull Bay Police Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays and abide by a 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. curfew order.

He is also to surrender his travel documents and the court also imposed a stop order at all ports.

He is to go on trial on April 28.

Police reported that on January 28 , a team of officers was on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, when he was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The artiste was reportedly questioned and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.

Rytikal reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video.