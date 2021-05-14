Rytikal Gun Trial delayed ’til May 19

Rytikal’s gun trial date has been pushed back to next week.

The matter was scheduled for Wednesday May 12, however latest reports are that the trial was postponed to May 19.

Allegations are that on January 28 this year, the police were on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay when Rytikal was seen acting suspiciously.

He was subsequently questioned by the police, and during a search of his motorcar, a gun with 12 rounds of ammunition was allegedly found.

He reportedly told the police that the firearm was a prop for a music video.

Rytikal, whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 25-year-old entertainer’s bail was extended.