Rytikal Gun Trial delayed ’til May 19

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Rytikal’s gun trial date has been pushed back to next week.

The matter was scheduled for Wednesday May 12, however latest reports are that the trial was postponed to May 19.

Allegations are that on January 28 this year, the police were on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay when Rytikal was seen acting suspiciously.

He was subsequently questioned by the police, and during a search of his motorcar, a gun with 12 rounds of ammunition was allegedly found.

He reportedly told the police that the firearm was a prop for a music video.

Rytikal, whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 25-year-old entertainer’s bail was extended.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....