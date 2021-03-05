Rytikal denied bail

Dancehall artiste Rytikal was denied bail when he appeared in the Gun Court today.

The entertainer, who appeared in court via Zoom, was remanded for trial on March 24.

The 25-year-old deejay is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police had reported that on January 28, a team was on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew when Rytikal was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Police reportedly questioned the artiste and following a search of his car, a firearm with 12 rounds of ammunition was found.

Rytikal, who reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video, was taken into custody and later charged.