Rygin King Sends Big Thanks For Support After Another Successful Surgery

Dancehall artiste Rygin King is overwhelmed by the support he has been receiving from everyone, especially those that have been instrumental in his recovery. His thanks come after the deejay successfully underwent another important surgery last week after surviving a gun attack in June.

An unidentified assailant shot the 25-year-old, fast-rising deejay as his entourage stopped in Westmoreland on Sunday, June 28. King was immediately rushed into emergency surgery at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital and has since been moved to several other facilities in fear of his safety, especially after a group of men appeared at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny, in search of the deejay.

In a statement released today on Instagram by his team, Rygin sent a heartfelt thank you message to the fans and well-wishers for their prayers and positive thoughts. He also thanked the dedicated professionals that all came to his aid during what has become a toilsome road to recovery.

“Just wanted to let you know Rygin King is sending a heartfelt thank you to all well wishers, family and friends for their prayers and thoughts during this difficult time,” the statement read.

“Rygin King cannot thank you enough for the encouragement and motivation Meanwhile gaining strength & courage to make a full recovery.”

Although he is recovering well, Rygin continues to undergo follow-up surgical procedures. Another operation was successfully done last week Wednesday, sources disclosed to Loop News.

Rygin King did an important and very sensitive operation last Wednesday. The surgery was performed at an undisclosed location in the Corporate Area, and now he is recuperating well. He has a far way to go but he is coming on well, we just try to raise his spirits and keep him positive, the source said.

“He wants to thank the general public, the fans, and members of his family for all their heartfelt prayers. He thanks the medical staff at the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, the Falmouth Hospital, the intensive care unit at the Kingston Public Hospital for their professionalism, and tireless efforts to help him recover, everyone from the porter to the security personnel to the nurses and doctors. However, he needs more prayers,” the source added.

He also pointed out and thanked a few high-ranking government officials that have extended their support, such as Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton, and Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange. The source even revealed that Minister Babsy Grange calls to check up on him almost every morning.

The Instagram statement also had a personal note from the deejay as well. It said, “I will live through this ordeal and I can take the next step that comes along with the Most High by my side. My fans show me support and I am going to make the proud, “just know one King soon step out.”

While Rygin recovers, he mourns the death of his partner, Shashalee Blackwood, who was also shot but succumbed to her injuries on the tragic day of the shooting. Another individual was shot in the incident but received minor injuries.

Rygin’s shooting has prompted several dancehall entertainers to speak out against gun violence. These include Tommy Lee Sparta, who is currently detained on suspicions of his association with gang violence in the St. James area, but continues to plead his innocence.

