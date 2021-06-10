Rygin King Pleads to God on new track

Rygin King is set to release his latest singled entitled ‘ Plead My Cause’ , produced by Extol Music on the ‘Different Species’ rhythm compilation.

The Dancehall entertainer penned his letter to God while reflecting on his ordeal when he sustained serious injuries after being shot multiple times in June 2020.

‘Plead My Cause’ which will be releasing this Friday, speaks about God fighting his battles for him, especially against evildoers.

Extol Spence of Extol Music is known for producing projects such as Tommy Lee’s ‘Shooti Shooti’, Masicka’s ‘Yeh Blood’, Govana’s ‘Loyalty’ and Teejay’s ‘Big Drip’.

Spence said working with Rygin on this song was a special and personal experience.

He said the song is aimed at giving support to those who have been struggling due to traumatic experiences endured, thus providing hope.

The single and video will be distributed on all digital platforms by OneRPM on Friday June 11, 2021.