Rygin King moved to different hospital due to security reasons

Rygin King moved to different hospital due to security reasons
Dancehall Artiste Rygin King was reportedly airlifted to a different medical facility, due to security concerns.

This, after a group of men showed up at the Falmouth hospital and attempted to gain access to the deejay.

Police confirmed that a number of men were detained after showing up on the hospital grounds but later released.

The dancehall artiste was shot and injured by unknown assailants Sunday June 28,  in Struie district, Westmoreland.A 28-year-old woman named  Sashalee Blackwood, of Irwin Meadows, St James, was shot and killed during the same incident, while another recording artiste, Goon, was shot in his foot.

The deejay was originally admitted to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital on Sunday afternoon but was airlifted a few days later to the Falmouth Hospital.

 

