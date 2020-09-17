RYGIN KING “give thanks fi life”

Jamaica News: Dancehall Artiste Rygin King posted a fresh photo of himself in the studio, following his near-fatal shooting incident back in June.

This, following scores of rumours that the entertainer was deemed paralyzed.

However, in an Instagram post yesterday, the “TUFF” Entertainer captioned the photo with the praying emoji: “give thanks fi life”.

In June, Rygin King was attacked by gunmen along the Struie main road in Westmoreland after his entourage stopped to attend to a vehicle.

Two other persons were shot, including his girlfriend, who succumbed to her injuries.

They were reportedly coming from a funeral in the parish at that time.

The Entertainer was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.