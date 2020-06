Popular Dancehall Artiste Rygin King is among several persons shot today, Police say.

Reports are that the entertainer and several others attended a funeral in Darliston, Westmoreland where the incident allegedly took place.

It’s not immediately clear what led to the shooting. The nature of the entertainer’s injuries is also not yet clear.

His girlfriend was also reportedly shot during the incident.

Rygin King is known for the singles How Mi Grow, Tuff and Legacy. He has a raft of new singles including Ruption and Amazing.

more updates soon.