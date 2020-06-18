Rvssian And Shenseea Reveal Their Biggest Musical Influences

The very popular music producer Rvssian played a little trivia question and answer with his Twitter followers yesterday to later reveal who was his “biggest Jamaican influence to start music.” Shenseea later joined the conversation and added her three musical influences with one surprising inclusion.

A confident string of responses flooded Rvssian’s timeline, but none quite nailed the answer.

An obvious guess as anyone would have imagined was the Worl’ Boss, Vybz Kartel, who many believe is responsible for making Rvssian a staple in the music business.

Rvssian, whose real name is Tarik Johnston, struck gold in 2010 when he produced and collaborated in Kartel’s award-winning hit single Straight Jeans and Fitted. The success of the track along with others such as Pull Up To Mi Bumpa featuring Konshens and the late J Capri, Passion Whine with Sean Paul and Furruka as well as Writing On The Wall with French Montana featuring Post Malone and Cardi B has made Rvssian a force to be reckoned with.

Many other musicians could have inspired the 32-year old boss of Head Concussion Records. His father, for one, is the founder of Micron Music Limited and who perhaps guided his career in music. Other guesses from his Twitter followers were old-timers, Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Jimmy Cliff, and Tony Rebel. These were suggested based on his age and the era he grew up in, more so listening to what his parent’s favs were.

The more recent generation followed with Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Shaggy, Spragga Benz, Bounty Killer, Sean Paul, Damian Marley, Aidonia, and Alkaline, to name a few.

Four hours after he posed the question, he provided the answer to reveal that Sizzla and Beenie Man were his biggest Jamaican musical inspirations.

Now we know how much of a great feat it was working with the former King of Dancehall. In the summer of 2015, the single Love Me by Beenie Man released on the Customer Care Riddim produced by Rvssian. Then in August of that same year, Beenie worked with Concussion Records to release another single Wine An Boom.

There are no known works with the Dry Cry deejay, Sizzla Kalonji, but knowing Rvssian’s impressive musical pursuits, it may just be a matter of time to see a collaboration from these two.

Rvssian’s reveal then opened up a whole new conversation where his fans shared their musician influences.

Shenseea, who last collaborated with Rvssian on IDKW, shared that her biggest musical influences were Michael Jackson, Rihanna & Vybz Kartel.

Michael Jackson, Rihanna & Vybz Kartel inspired me https://t.co/c5TVMrqxYq

— ShenseeaOfficial (@SHENYENG) June 16, 2020

The hard-working singer is clearly motivated to be as big as Rihanna. After the Barbadian singer lip-synced her hit Blessed on Instagram Live, Shenseea told The Guardian in a profile earlier this year, “I grew up listening to Rihanna 24/7 and now she’s listening to me.”

Since then fans have been calling for a collaboration between the two West Indian singers.

Unlike Rvssian, Shenseea did not snub the Worl’ Boss, who claims he has been a major influence on 90% of today’s dancehall entertainers.

It’s also commendable that ShenYeng Queen still holds Kartel in such high regard as he continues to insinuate that she “stole” their collaboration, Loodi, which was released in 2016. Both Elvis Redwood, producer of the track, and Romeich, Shenseea’s Manager, have refuted the claim.

Source: Dancehallmag