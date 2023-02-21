‘Russian’ Charged with Murder, Kidnapping and Robbery

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyrone Millwood otherwise called ‘Russian,’ a taxi operator of Caribbean Estate, Kingston 13 was charged for Murder, two Counts of Robbery with Aggravation and Kidnapping following an incident on Port Royal Street, Kingston on Saturday, February 11.
Report from the Police are that about 10:00 p.m., Millwood and his two accomplices were posing as passengers— picked up three passengers and proceeded to rob them. A struggle ensued and one of the passenger was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Millwood and his accomplices then abandoned the vehicle.
The Police was alerted and upon their arrival, Millwood was seen sitting close to the vehicle. He was arrested and was subsequemtly charged on Monday, February 20 after a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalised.