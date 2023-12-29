Russia carries out what Ukraine calls "most massive aerial attack" of the war

Russia launched 122 missiles and a score of drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 22 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the war.

The Ukrainian air force intercepted most of the ballistic and cruise missiles and the Shahed-type drones overnight, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his official Telegram channel that it was “the most massive aerial attack” since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia
Police and military carry the body of a local resident at the site of a Russian missile strike amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, on Dec. 29, 2023.STRINGER / REUTERS

According to the Ukrainian air force, the previous biggest assault was in November 2022 when Russia launched 96 missiles against Ukraine. This year, the biggest was 81 missiles on March 9, air force records show.

Western officials and analysts recently warned that Russia had limited its cruise missile strikes in recent months in an apparent effort to build up stockpiles for massive strikes during the winter, hoping to break the Ukrainians’ spirit.

An unknown number buried under rubble during the roughly 18-hour onslaught, Ukrainian officials said. Among the buildings reported to be damaged across Ukraine were a maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools.

The health ministry in the city of Dnipro said the maternity hospital was “severely damaged” but the staff and patients managed to shelter in time, AFP reports.

Aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia
A local resident stands as rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, on Dec. 29, 2023.STRINGER / REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Kremlin’s forces used a wide variety of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

“Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal,” Zelenskyy said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Russia “apparently launched everything they have,” except for submarine-launched Kalibr missiles, in the attack.

 

 

SOURCE: CBS news

