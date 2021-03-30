Russell Westbrook makes historic triple-double for Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook made a historic triple-double to power the Washington Wizards to a 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 29.

Westbrook made 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 21 assists – the first NBA triple-double to top 35 points and 20 assists.

A triple-double is achieved when a player makes double-digit totals in three statistical categories.

Only Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson had previously achieved the feat with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 20 assists.

The Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden also made a triple-double on Monday, as his side beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107.

The 32-year-old scored 38 points, passed for 13 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds while Kyrie Irving added 27 points on his return after a three-game absence.

Western Conference leaders the Utah Jazz moved to 35-11 for the season by trashing the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-75.

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning run to six games by beating Milwaukee Bucks 129-105.

