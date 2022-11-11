Rushawn Patterson Charged with the Murder of Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend

Rushawn Patterson: The Police in St James have charged 33-year-old Rushawn Patterson otherwise called ‘Chizzie’ with the murder of 35-year-old social media influencer, Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend.
Patterson was formally charged this afternoon, according to a police statement issued only moments ago, following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the JCF Legal Services Division.
The Marine Police recovered Ms. Townsend’s body from the sea in the Reading area of St. James on the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022.
The autopsy performed on her body on November 5 determined that she had been strangled to death.
The post mortem estimates that Ms. Townsend was murdered between 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 and 9 a.m. on Friday, October 21.
The police claim in their statement that an excess of forensic, cyber-forensic, and other technological evidence has been obtained during their investigation.
According to reports, Ms. Townsend traveled from Kingston to Montego Bay on Thursday, October 20, where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Throughout the evening, they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guesthouse in St. James.
Authorities believe that at some time during the evening, they got into a fight, and Patterson strangled Ms. Townsend before dumping her body.