Rushawn Patterson Captured in Hanover

November 2, 2022

Rushawn Patterson, a person of interest in the murder of social media personality Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, was apprehended by police in Hanover early Wednesday morning.

Patterson, also known as ‘Chizzie,’ was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. at a guest house in the parish.

On October 22, Patterson was named as a person of interest in Townsend’s death. Last Tuesday, he was due to turn himself in to the police. That, unfortunately, did not happen.

On October 21, Townsend’s body was recovered from the sea in Reading, St James.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey stated that Patterson would be available to police on Thursday.

DCP Bailey says that, contrary to rumors, there is no evidence that Patterson has left the country and that an attorney for Patterson has indicated that he will turn himself in.

 

