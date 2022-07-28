Rushane Barnett Enters Guilty Plea

Rushane Barnett, who was charged with the gruesome murder of a woman and her four children in Clarendon, has entered a guilty plea to the charges against him.

Barnett entered his plea in Home Circuit Court this afternoon.

He is charged with five counts of murder in the murders of his cousins Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and Kishawn Henry Jr., 23 months.

On June 21, the victims were discovered with chop wounds and slashed throats inside their Cocoa Piece home in Clarendon.

Barnett, who was staying at the residence, fled to Wilson Run in Trelawny but was subsequently captured there.

At his initial court appearance, the prosecution announced its intent to seek the death penalty.